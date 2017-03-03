A prime suspect being sought after by the police for his alleged involvement in a case in which a young lady accused of theft, was stripped stark naked in Kumasi, has eventually surrendered confessing to the police that he opened the legs of the lady to view a tattoo on one of her thighs.

Kusi Gyamfi, the 28 year old trotro driver, whose face appeared clearly on a recent social media video footage showing a young woman stripped naked in a mob attack with some male attackers molesting, kicking and assaulting her in the full glare of the public at the Kejetia area in Kumasi.

Chief Inspector Godwin Ahianyor, of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit confirmed to the Ghana News Agency that the suspect is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The assailants were also caught on the video opening the naked lady’s legs apart to expose her private part, apparently to punish her for stealing, an offence which according to the police could not be substantiated during initial investigations.

He said 24 suspects arrested in connection with the case have been granted bail and added that, “the police is meanwhile, working frantically around the clock, to bring all the perpetrators to book”.

The lady concerned said to have reported to the police three days before the video went viral complaining of some mob assault, has since not returned after she was given a police medical form to attend hospital.

Source : GNA