The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) rose by 0.8 per cent to GH¢1.19 per share after government clears the leadership turmoil at the Company.

The GSE market trading made available to the Ghana News Agency by the Nordea Capital Investment on Thursdayindicated that the mid-week session recorded transactions in 15 equities with six price changes in an advance to decline ratio of 5:1.

According to Nordea Capital Stock Market Expert, the benchmark GSE-Composite Index rose by 0.7 per cent to close at 1,867.7 points whilst the GSE-Financial Stock Index also gained 0.8 per cent to close at 1,765.3 points.

The Nordea Capital Stock Market Expert explained that Benso Oil Palm Plantation shares appreciated by 14.6 per cent to close at GH¢2.82 per share, whilst StanChart added 3.7 per cent to its value to close at GH¢15.00 per share.

Ecobank Ghana and Unilever edged by 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent each to close at GH¢7.17 and GH¢8.86 per share respectively.

Total Ghana emerged as the only laggard for the session as it dropped by 0.4 per cent to close at GH¢2.32 per share.

According to Nordea Capital Stock Market Expert, volume traded was 354,273 shares which were valued at GH¢800,097.19.

The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GH¢0.2974 with a year-to-date return of 8.18 per cent.

On the interbank market, the Ghana Cedi lost against two of its major trading currencies; it rose by 0.4 per cent against the US Dollar at a mid-rate of GH¢4.4970.

The Ghana cedis shed 0.3 per cent against the Euro at a mid-rate of GH¢4.7397; and dropped by 0.7 per cent against the Pound at a mid-rate of GH¢5.5332.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

It currently lists 42 equities from 37 companies and two corporate bonds. All types of securities can be listed.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

