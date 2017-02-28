The President of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Mr. Gianni Infantino, on Monday, paid one day working visit to Ghana.

The Swiss, had a short time with the president of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Sddo and later met members of the Executive Committee the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

At a brief conference, Mr. Infantino said, Ghana especially the Black Stars, have contributed immensely to development and growth of football as the number one sports in the world and that he was in Accra to discuss how best to make Ghana football better.

“This is the country of the Black Stars, who have written so many pages of not only history, but the legends and the myth of football, making football what it is in the world, the game we all love and cherish. The Black Stars are a significant part of the history of world football.

“I met the president of this country, who is a big fan of football and we discussed why I am here. I also have a meeting with Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi and the members of the GFA, to talk about how best we can do to develop football in this country.

“FIFA is working in good governance and integrity to focus more on football and we need to work together with both the association and the government to develop the game. The GFA must be a leader of football, not only in Ghana or Africa, but in the world. They have to play a leading role, because this is a big football country.” Mr. Infantino said.

Source : GNA