Ms Eva Mam Atiboka; Public Relations Manager, Ridge Hospital on Thursday denied media reports accusing Dr Thomas Anabah, the Medical Doctor of engaging in a number of irregularities since he assumed office.

A petition sent to the President and the Minister of Health read in part: “We the concerned workers of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, wish to draw the attention of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and the Honourable Minister of Health about serious mal-administration of the current Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Thomas Anabah.

“When he assumed office, the Hilux pickup used by the previous Director had been refurbished for use by the incoming Director. He refused to use that pickup and instead opted to buy a new luxurious vehicle. The new Land Cruiser Prado VXL (GE 5979-16), was purchased for his use out of the Internally Generated Fund worth GH ¢317,000.00.”

Ms Atiboka told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that efforts toward the purchase of the vehicle started before Dr Anabah took up his position at the Hospital.

She said on assumption of office, Dr Anabah restructured Management, the Extended Management and other committees and all activities were made transparent including procurement.

Ms Atiboka said all proposals made by any committee were sent to the Hospital Management Committee, to proceed to the Board for approval before they were implemented.

She stated that the purchase of the vehicle that had attracted media attention went through due process of procurement and authorisation.

She explained that there was a procurement centre in place and all units were present at all meeting.

“There is also committee board system to improve transparency and also get more views before decisions are taken,” she said.

Ms Atiboka said a request for approval to buy a cross country vehicle was sent to the Greater Accra Regional Director for approval.

She denied news reports that said the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, met with the Concerned Workers who had threatened to embark on an industrial action, following their allegations of mal administration against Dr Anabah

She said there was no such visit and checks at the Human Resource Department proved that there was no such organisation listed in their official records and the names that there were mentioned in the petition sent to the President and the sector Minister were fictitious.

Ms Atiboka asked the media to cross check their facts with the Hospital Authorities before going out with false accusations against Management.

“It is only fair to hear from the other side of the story to engage in balance reporting,” she advised.

