A combined Police team drawn from the Volta Regional SWAT and the Hohoe Divisional Command Wednesday successfully destroyed large tracts of cultivated marijuana (Weed) farm at Nyive in the Afadzato South District.

The “green” farm is suspected to be over 30 acres and almost mature for harvesting.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Martin Ayii, Hohoe Divisional Commander and leader of the operation team, told journalists that police intelligence led to the operation.

Mr Aryee said though no arrests had been made yet, the police had stepped up intelligence in search of the owner of the farm by involving chiefs, landowners and opinion leaders.

Ghana News Agency gathered that cultivation of the weed is rife in the areas and it is also found in areas such as Kadjebi, Jasikan, Hohoe, Biakoye and Kpando districts, which were mostly financed by foreigners for the huge economic value on the commodity.

The cultivation in some cases results in land litigation.

Source : GNA