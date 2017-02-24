Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Academy (EAA), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), TRAINAIR Plus member and International Air Transport Association (IATA), has graduated 184 aviation professionals at a ceremony held at the Academy’s Commercial and Cabin Crew Training Building.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager, Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said among the total graduates were 145 females.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam gave out diplomas to the graduates and achievement awards to top performing ones.

In this round, 90 graduates were for Cabin Crew and Catering, 84 from Commercial and Ground Operations Training School and the rest were trained on Equipment and Facility Maintenance.

Mr Tewolde said, “Education is the greatest Equalizer in our highly integrated world today and for this reason we are putting great emphasis in training young Ethiopians and our African brothers and sisters in order to enable them to develop the required global standard qualification to fly successful African Airlines.”

He said “we are very proud of our Aviation Academy achievements and global standard capabilities in various professions in the Aviation industry.”

He said in line with their vision 2025, the airline was expanding the capacity of the Academy to accommodate from 1,000 today to 4,000 students by 2025.

“Today’s graduation is a continuation of this long journey. I take this opportunity to congratulate the graduates and their families and friends. I also thank the Academy staff for their hard work and achievements,” he added.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy is certified by the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, the U.S Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and IATA Safety Audit (IOSA).

The Academy has been providing training for pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, cabin crew, marketing personnel and leadership development trainees for Ethiopians and other nationals from Africa, Middle East and Asia for more than seven decades.

Source : GNA