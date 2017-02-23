The construction of a 97,000 square kilometers Off-dock Container Terminal which forms part of the expansion of the Takoradi harbour, is taking shape.

The terminal, when completed, would have the capacity to contain about 7,500 twenty-footer containers, serving as an in-land clearing depot to ease congestion at the port.

The project is a partnership between Ibistek Limited, a Ghanaian-owned company, and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) with the latter entitled to 25 per cent of gross revenue accrued from the operation of the facility.

Already, about $65 million has been injected into the first phase of the project with an additional $350 million to be spent on the second phase.

An additional $45 million is also expected to be spent on the expansion of the road from Paa Grant Roundabout leading to the facility to alleviate vehicular traffic within the catchment area.

Even before the facility commences operation, its construction has provided jobs for hundreds of residents in Sekondi-Takoradi through local contractors.

Kwame Gyan, Lawyer for Ibistek Limited, who led the acquisition of the facility from Western Veneer and Lumber Company (WVLC), said the project would help revive brisk business activities in the Twin City.

“Local content is 100 per cent and many more residents of Sekondi-Takoradi would be engaged when the project assumes full operation,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) have pledged to give the project all the needed support since it would impact positively on businesses in the metropolis.

