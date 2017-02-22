A security man who smashed his ex- wife’s left eye ball with a blow rendering her blind has been sentenced to four years imprisonment by a Circuit Court in Accra.

The Police say, the complainant’s left eye ball had been removed and replaced.

Emmanuel Opoku Agyei is to pay GH¢ 3,000 cedis as compensation to the complainant.

Agyei pleaded guilty to causing harm. He expressed his readiness to pay for the complainant’s bills and ready to stay with her as husband and wife.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku who handed down the sentence described the offense committed by Agyei as a ‘’serious one.’’

According to the court, the medical report on the complainant indicates her left eye ball had been ruptured with its contents rendering her blind in the left eye.

The Complainant informed the court that was not the first time that the convict had beaten her adding, he has been beating her with belt and cane.

Prosecution noted that since the incident, the convict had not demonstrated as a responsible father.

The prosecutor, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant Gifty Klove is a trader residing at Mamprobi.The convict also resides in the same area.

According to the prosecutor, the convict and the complainant were living as couple but separated in November 2015.

However prosecution said because the convict had two issues with the complainant he has been visiting them.

On June 15 , last year, at about 6:00pm , the convict visited the complainant and her children. While there, Agyei saw the complainant charging her phone and he asked her not remove her phone so he could charge his because he pays the complainant utility bills.

In the process, prosecution said the complainant received a call on her phone and while going out Agyei pulled her back and beat her with a slate.

The complainant screamed and this attracted some people to the scene. Agyei hit the complainant with a blow and it landed on her left eye ball.

Prosecution said blood began oozing from her eyes and she was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and later referred to the 37 Military Hospital.

Agyei absconded from the scene and went into hiding. However on February 15, this year, brother of the complainant, Lance Corporal Christopher Dagadu and two other smoked Agyei out of his hiding place at Mile seven, Accra and handed him over to the Police.

Source : GNA