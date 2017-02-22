Six Fishermen in the Jomoro District have given the immediate past District Chief Executive, Mr George William Somiah, and the NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr Gideon Konibah, one week ultimatum to refund their monies paid for the purchase of outboard motors or face arrest.

They are Ahowackson and Samuel Davor both Beach Scene Fishermen at Anlomatuope Ewe Community near Half-Assini.

The others are Nana Emmanuel Odwiri, Nana Abraham Quansah, Nana Opako and Nana Korsah, all Chief Fishermen of Half-Assini, Newtown, Effasu and Agyeza Landing Beaches.

Nana Odwiri, the District Chief Fisherman disclosed this to the GNA in an interview at Half-Assini.

He alleged that last year fishermen in the area ordered 60 outboard motors from the Government through the DCE and the Chairman and out of which 52 were received with eight (8) yet to be delivered.

Nana Odwiri explained that the group later placed an order for additional four (4) making it 12 outboard motors which have not been received.

He said all efforts to have the outboard motors delivered or amount of GHC89, 000 being the cost of the 12 outboard motors refunded had proved futile, resulting in the pressure on him.

According to Nana Odwiri, they met Mr Somiah over the issue and he promised to refund the monies to them.

When Mr Somiah was contacted he expressed worry over the issue but appealed to the fishermen to exercise maximum restraint as efforts were being made to get them their money.

He indicated that the money was paid into the sector Ministry’s account but did not know why the machines were not being supplied.

The former DCE stated that the Constituency Chairman, Mr Konibah has been to Accra to pursue the case, noting that “monies once paid into Government coffers are not easily refunded”, hence the delay.

He in this regard appealed to the Government to expedite action on the refund of the money or supply the machines.

Source : GNA