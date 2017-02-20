The first phase of the off dock Container Terminal being constructed by Ibistek Limited in partnership with the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority (GPHA) would start receiving cargo and containers by the end of March.

The 350 million- dollar project funded by Cal Bank is also to help decongest the Takoradi Port and create space for some expansion works within the facility by the GPHA.

Mr Kwame Gyan, Lawyer for Ibistek owners of the project during a stakeholders meeting, said the concession agreement entered into by the company and GPHA allowed the port authorities to have 25 per cent of accruing monthly gross revenue.

The off dock inland clearing depot when completed would accommodate more than 7500, (20 feeter) containers.

Mr Gyan said the original owners of the land -Ghana plywood limited had seceded all facilities including the land to Cal Bank, who were the financiers of the project.

“This project is wholly funded by Ibistek through Cal Bank,” he said.

According to him, the first phase of the inland clearing depot would have offices for the customs, Food and Drugs Authority, National Security,

GC-NET and other state owned agencies with oversight responsibility in the freight forwarding industry.

Already, a Traffic Consultant had been engaged to conduct traffic impact assessment that would inform facility managers on the second phase of the project, expected to start in June 2017.

A new railway line is also expected to be constructed to link the inland facility to the main harbour as a measure to control vehicular traffic.

Mr Gyan intimated: “We are spending over 45 million dollars into road development in the second phase of this project.”

“We are looking at reviving the Railway lines from Takoradi to Awaso, Hamile and among other lines as a measure to rejuvenate the twin-city and its environment,” he added.

Source: GNA