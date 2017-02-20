Some residents of New Takoradi have expressed displeasure about the indiscriminate dumping of human excreta into gutters, market places and in the sea by members of the community.

New Takoradi, a fishing community within the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly is noted for the outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases due to the low level of public hygiene.

The section of residents who gathered at the Local Accountability Network (LANET) meeting also complained about the scarcity of places of convenience within the community as well as the closure of the few public toilets in the evening.

LANET is under the Ghana anti corruption coalition implementing the “I am aware” project in the area of sanitation, education and agriculture among others.

Mr Theodore Crentsil, a resident said the haphazard dumping of waste had become worrisome and called on the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) to as a matter of urgency find solutions to the problem.

Madam Esi Ackon another resident also talked about the constant smoke from the refuse dump in the area, which posed a health challenge to the people.

Mr Samuel Amissah Junior, Assembly member of the Poasi Upper New Takoradi assured the gathering of the Assembly’s plans to alleviate the numerous problems within the community.

Mrs Mercy Quarshie, chairperson for the LANET said the project was to make individuals take responsibility of their environment and monitor development in their communities.

Source : GNA