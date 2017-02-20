Ghana and Morocco have deepened trade and economic ties and both countries have signed more than 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to form partnerships and explore trade opportunities.

The agreements were signed between businesses in the private sectors of both countries and ministers of state representing both governments, in the presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the King of Morocco, His Royal Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The agreements, geared towards the establishment of a joint business council, cover the areas of tourism, banking and finance, agriculture and agro-processing, energy, stock exchange pharmaceuticals and industrial cooperation.

They include a $10 million agreement for the development of technical capacities for the electrification of Ghana, strategic partnership between Ithmar Capital and Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, development and scaling up the agricultural insurance, among others.

The Moroccan Monarch who was on a three-day visit to Ghana has since departed to his country.

He held discussions on other areas that would enhance the diplomatic and economic relationship between Ghana and his country.

President Akufo-Addo decorated him with the highest national award, the Order of the Companion of the Star of Ghana, while the Moroccan King decorated the President with his country’s highest national award.

Source : GNA