The Food and Agriculture Ministry has scaled up the effort to substantially increase cassava production in the Kwahu South District.

It has through the West Africa Agricultural Productivity Programme (WAAPP), supplied improved planting materials to farmers in the area.

Mr. Daniel Mantey, the Officer in charge of the Project, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that 195 farmers had so far benefitted.

They are in Bepong, Kwahu-Praso, Kwahu-Tafo, Asakraka and a number of other farming communities.

He mentioned the cassava varieties distributed to them as “Sika bankye,” “Bankye hemaa” and “Ampong”.

He said the planting materials supplied could cover a total of 67.96 hectares and gave the assurance that more farmers would benefit from the project.

Source : GNA