The election of Regional Representatives to the Council of State is underway in all the 10 regional capitals nationwide.

A total of 113 candidates between the ages of 23 and 84 are contesting in the election which will take place in all regional capitals across the country.

The Electoral Commission had to reschedule the election from Thursday, February 9, to Thursday, February 16; to enable the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies make the requisite arrangements for the constitution of the regional electoral colleges required for the election of the regional representatives to the Council of State.

The Council of State is mandated by the Constitution to Counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

Source : GNA