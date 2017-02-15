President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday appointed 11persons to the Council of State.

A statement issued in Accra by the Office of the President named the 11 as Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene, Mr Sam Okudzeto, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Mr Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Mrs Alberta Cudjoe, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, and Dr Margaret Amoakohene.

The others are Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Mrs Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Mr Paa Kofi Ansong.

Their appointments is in pursuant to Article 82(2)(d) of the Constitution.

The President has also, subject to the approval of Parliament, appointed in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(ii) and (iii), General J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The statement said since there was no living former Chief Justice, the President is unable to propose a name for the approval of Parliament, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i).

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, is ex-officio member of the Council in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).

The composition of the Council will be complete with the election of the representatives due to be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Source : GNA