The authorities of the Agona Kwanyako Senior High School have seized and destroyed more than 70 mobile phones and accessories belonging to students for continuous violation of the law.

Mrs Florence Prah, Headmistress of the school who announced this during the Annual General Parent Teachers Association meeting at Kwanyako, said the destruction was done in the presence of both parents and students reminding them that the ban was still in force.

She said the students, especially final year students used mobile phones to disturb and disrupt colleague students from concentrating on their studies at their dormitories during the night.

The Headmistress said although a ban was placed on the possession and use of phones, some of the students she described as ‘recalcitrant ‘were still using them, forcing them to seize and destroy the gadgets.

The Headmistress advised parents to check and stop their wards from sending mobile phones to school hinting that the authorities would continue to seize them.

She warned that School authorities would dismiss students, that would be absent from school for 10 days as stipulated by Ghana Education Service rules and regulation.

The Headmistress said final year students were worse offenders and urged parents to advise their wards against such habits.

According to the Headmistress, the authorities had taken such harsh stance due to frequent absenteeism from school by the some final year students which could subsequently affect their academic performance.

She appealed to the parents, especially those whose wards were in the final year to advise their wards to be circumspect about the situation and change for the better.

She called on the parents to pay fees of the children promptly, adding that students owed the school up to a total GH¢53,000 last academic year.

She announced that the School had qualified for the national Science and |Mathematics quiz competition after their recent splendid performance.

The Headmistress said the PTA was constructing 18 unit classroom block to complement the efforts of government to improve infrastructural development.

Source: GNA

