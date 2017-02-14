Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has been ranked 11th worldwide in flight on-time performance for the month of January 2017.

The ranking was done by FlightStats, the leading provider of real-time global flight data to companies and individuals across the travel ecosystem.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said of the almost 8000 flights operated by the airline in January, 81 per cent arrived within 15 minutes of the schedule arrival.

It said not only did the Airline rank 11th worldwide, but it ranked number one for airlines based in the Middle East and Africa.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said: “The Entire Ethiopian Airlines family clearly understands the importance of flight punctuality to our valued customers and every one of us is working very hard to make sure that flights depart on time and arrive on time.”

He said although there were quite many factors which affected the on-time departure of flights, ‘we will continue to do whatever it takes to please our customers with the best flight punctuality in the industry.’

“To this effect, we are very happy that we have outperformed the industry in the Middle East and Africa and stood number 11th in the world. I take this opportunity to congratulate my 12,000 co-workers for their achievement,” he added.

He said the awards was to the credit of the 12,000 committed men and women at the Ethiopian Airlines family that the airline was fast becoming a global winner.

Ethiopian Airlines received numerous accolades in 2016. The airline was awarded “Best Airline Staff in Africa” by SkyTrax, and “Airline of the Year” for the fifth year in a row by the African Airlines Association, AFRAA. Ethiopian is fast becoming recognised worldwide for its service levels and employee dedication.

Ethiopian is implementing a 15-year strategic plan, Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading Aviation Group in Africa, offering passengers international standard services and products with five-star service delivery.

Source : GNA