The Emirates is offering Ghanaian travellers a chance to travel to selected destinations in its global extensive network with a special 30 per cent discount off Economy and Business Class fares.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Ghanaian travellers seeking to experience the world by flying in comfort on Emirates could take advantage of the special discount offer by booking their flights from February 13 to 24.

The offer, which is valid for travel from February 13 to June 20, 2017, would be applicable to trips from Accra to Dubai, Johannesburg, London, New York and other selected cities.

Emirates encouraged Ghanaian travellers “to take advantage of the offer by booking online at the local Emirates office or their travel agent”.

The statement noted: “All passengers can enjoy the luxury of choosing from the over 2,500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on its Inflight entertainment system (ICE).

“Emirates also offer families with young children special services and products to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable flight, from free toys to kid meals, entertainment and priority boarding.

“Economy and Business Class travellers can experience the award-winning service from Emirates’ dedicated cabin crew who will ensure that passengers enjoy a seamless journey,” the statement added.

“Business Class travellers can have great conversations with other passengers at the onboard lounge when travelling onboard the A380, taste the world with global cuisine and exclusive wines as well as enjoy the world class comfort that comes with flying Emirates,” the statement stated.

Source : GNA