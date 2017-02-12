Seven women and three men were killed in the renewed chieftaincy clashes at Bimbilla.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, who confirmed the casualty figures on Friday, said the bodies had been deposited at the Bimbilla Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy and identification.

ASP Tetteh said 11 others were injured during the clashes and had been admitted at same hospital.

He said a reinforcement team of police and military personnel have arrested 21 people at Bimbilla for various roles they might have played to reignite the clashes.

On Thursday, the Regent of Bimbilla enskinned a sub chief, a decision which did not go down well with the other rival royal faction at Bimbilla resulting in exchange of gunfire, which went deep into the night.

ASP Tetteh said the team of police and military personnel were on the ground patrolling the Bimbilla town while other personnel had been stationed at strategic points to ensure security in and around the town was maintained.

He said the shooting had stopped, but 1600 hours to 0600 hours curfew had been imposed on the Bimbilla township.

