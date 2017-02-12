Mrs Gifty Twum- Ampofo, Member of Parliament for (MP) for Abuakwa North, has reiterated calls on the Leadership of the House to tackle with urgency security issues of members.

She said “as at now MPs do not enjoy any form of protection to reduce the fear of attack or murder”.

In a statement on the floor of the House, to mark the first anniversary of the death of her predecessor, the late J B Danquah- Adu, Mrs Twum-Ampofo noted that it may be expensive to provide police protection of all the 275 MPs, but a bye election may be more expensive.

The late Mr J B Danquah Adu, then New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, was assassinated in cold blood on February 6, 2016, at his Shiashie, East Legon, residence.

Mrs Twum Ampofo, said: “It was surprising that investigation into his murder has not been treated with the urgency and diligence it deserves, at least so it seems.

“Today, his family, friends, Parliament and members of Abuakwa North Constituency are still grieving and asking the same question that they have been asking over the past one year: who killed J B? Who is behind the murder? And why was he murdered?

Mrs Twum-Ampofo noted that it may be expensive to provide police protection for all the 275 Members of Parliament.

“However, some security measures could be put in place to improve the situation,” Mrs Twum- Ampofo said.

She recalled that the Police Command gave an assurance to keep Parliament briefed on occasions in the course of their investigations, but that promise, according to her, had not been kept by the police.

Mrs Twum- Ampofo urged the House to immediately re-engage the police on the issue and “if they are not making progress, the House should demand a re-opening of fresh investigations into the murder of the late MP”.

So far, two persons– Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, have been arrested and facing trial in connection with the heinous crime.

In a contribution, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and MP for Nandom, announced that, he would, in a fortnight come to brief the MPs on enquiries so far made into the death of the former Abuakwa North MP.

Mr Richard Mawuli Quashigah, MP for Keta; Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, MP for Ho West, attested that the late J B was friendly and approachable, and expressed their grief for his unfortunate assassination.

Source : GNA