President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that government was committed to reviving the fortunes of Anglogold Ashanti to enable the gold mining company contribute to the country’s economic prospects.

He said owing to the current challenges facing the company, it was important that government took the necessary steps to place Anglogold Ashanti on a firmer footing in order to make it viable and successful.

President Akufo-Addo made the pledge when the Adansihene, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II called on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra to congratulate him on his electoral victory in the December 7, 2016 polls and on his assumption to the highest office of the land.

The President assured the Adansihene and his delegation that the measures started by his predecessors to revitalise the operation of the company would be pursued to bring jobs to the people of the area.

He said that Ghana under his leadership would be returned to the path of progress and prosperity, adding that Ghanaians would soon see a remarkable improvement in the economic circumstances of the country.

The Adansihene told the President that he and his subjects would lend every support to ensure that his tenure was successful.

He said lauded the one district, one factory pledge by the President, saying that the Adansi Traditional Council had already earmarked lands in all the districts of the area to ensure the smooth take off of the projects to create jobs for the people of the area.

Source : GNA