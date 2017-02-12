British Airways has suggested four of its destinations for couples wishing to get away this Valentine’s season, and also extended its sale on special fares to London until February 20th, 2017.

A statement issued by the airline and copied the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said while there was nothing wrong with chocolates, champagne, scented candles and Barry White playlists, couples might want to be more original.

Mr. Kevin Leung, British Airways’ Commercial Manager for Ghana and Kenya, was quoted in the statement saying the suggested destinations, including the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan, -New York, USA, Munich-Germany, Burgundy- France and Stockholm-Sweden were settings for romantic works, be they songs, poems or books.

“The Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan, New York, has seen countless stars of stage and screen, and while its rooms are now only available for long-term tenants, tours of the bohemian behemoth can be arranged. Creative types as diverse as Mark Twain, Mark Rothko, Frieda Kahlo, Allen Ginsberg, Famous people who have been at the hotel include Bob Dylan and Madonna, Arthur C Clarke, Leonard Cohen and Janis Joplin.

“The hotel also saw the darker side of love and life: Sid Vicious killed his girlfriend Nancy Spungeon there, and it’s where Dylan Thomas’s ardent love affair with whisky ended, along with his life. Arthur Miller moved there to nurse his broken heart after divorcing Marilyn Monroe.

“Munich: Ernest Hemingway said that visiting anywhere other than Munich in Germany was “a waste of time”. “If you have the slightest interest in industrial design or in motoring history, the BMW Museum is a must-see. Not everyone will find that romantic, but a hand-in-hand stroll around Munich’s old town or its Englischer Garten (English Garden) – a popular public park – should tick that box,” Mr Leung said.

He said Burgundy, is the birthplace of Colette – full name Sidonie Gabrielle Colette – one of modern France’s best-known and most beloved writers. Arguably her most famous work, the love story Gigi, tells of a young woman’s journey to find love. It was later adapted as an Oscar-winning musical by the famed duo of Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe.

“The famed, ancient wine-growing region is the birthday of one of France’s best-known writer and has canals, and canal-boats for leisurely travel conducive to lingering lunches and lie-ins.

“Sweden, and other Scandinavian countries, offers many pleasures for body and soul. In Stockholm, there are boat tours of the Stromma River and the Stockholm archipelago. “If you and your love have an interest in pop culture’s Crimplene-clad ’70s epoch, take a stroll around the Abba museum,” he suggested.

He added that Stockholm was also one of the relatively few cities over which people could drift in a hot-air balloon, offering a quiet, soaring view of its waterways, turrets and spires.

“We have also extended our special fares to London; beginning from $1,020 in the World Traveller cabin, which means it is even easier for you and a loved one to go on a quick romantic break,” Mr Leung said.

All fares include taxes, fees and carrier charges, and the sale is on until 20 February; for outbound travel on or before 31 March, 2017.

Source : GNA