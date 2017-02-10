The ‘winner takes all’ syndrome has been observed to be the biggest threat to the democratic gains made by Ghana since the country returned to constitutional rule in 1992.

The practice has the potential of breeding disunity and disloyalty to the state and must therefore be discarded in order to safeguard the country’s shining democratic credentials.

Naa Dr Ernest Sangsor-Tulong I, Gengenkpe Naa and a Senior Lecturer at the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) made the observation during a post-election evaluation workshop in Wa.

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) organised the workshop with support from Ford Foundation under the Peaceful Elections and Inclusive Governance (PEIG) targeted at ensuring peaceful elections and inclusive governments in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions.

The overall aim of the workshop was to assess the effectiveness of the project implementation, learn lessons for the future, and ensure that the project’s direct beneficiaries, the implementing partners and the funding partners got the greatest possible benefit from the project.

Naa Dr Sangsor-Tulong who in private life was known as Dr Ernest Kunfaa said the post-election violence and seizure of public offices and other government properties after every change of government was the by-product of the ‘winner takes all’ mentality.

He therefore called on the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to lead an education and sensitisation crusade against the practice in order to bring a change.

The Senior Lecturer at the UDS Wa campus said elected governments must understand the need to work with all capable citizens of the nation despite their political persuasions to bring about development.

Naa Dr Sangsor-Tulong said it called for the need for all citizens to consider loyalty to the state very paramount and must deliver to their best ability if called upon by a government.

Mr. Kofi Awity, Director of Operations at IDEG said the project was aimed at contributing to strengthening the political and security conditions to ensure peaceful elections with credible outcomes for inclusive governance.

It sought to empower deprived citizens, providing appropriate platforms for the poor, women, youth and other vulnerable groups in the three beneficiary regions in order for them to participate adequately in the 2016 elections.

Mr Awity noted therefore that the post-election evaluation workshop was to determine how effective the project was implemented in order to learn lessons for the future.

Marian A. Mahmoud, A Consultant with Ford Foundation said Ghana had held successful elections and had become an example to the rest of African countries, hence the IDEG support to implement the PEIG intervention to consolidate the democratic gains.

She said the project had helped to promote civic engagement and an issue based election campaigns in the three beneficiary regions.

Source : GNA