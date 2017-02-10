Vodafone Ghana has launched the Vodafone Fibre Broadband as part of the SuperNet initiative to bring speed to its cherished customers.

The SuperNet initiative, launched last week, was aimed at investing and ensuring that Ghanaians had affordable, reliable and efficient communication at homes and offices.

The Fibre Broadband, which provides 10 times faster internet connectivity, is currently in 1000 homes and has been connected within 20 communities across Ghana under the project.

Ms Yolanda Cuba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, speaking at the launch, said the move was also part of efforts to bring digitisation closer to Ghanaians and make sure no one was left behind in the digital revolution.

“The Vodafone Fibre Broadband is positioning Vodafone as a total communications provider for home and businesses.

“This new technology, which is changing the phase of Internet connection to homes across the world, will be delivered using our state of the art fibre optic infrastructure.

“It will transform communities in Ghana and will also enable customers to get so much more within limited time like never before.

“As the premier telecom company operating a fixed network in Ghana, it has been our determination and commitment to always bring customers the best of experience.

“Across the world, the transition to fibre for the home has become a common place and we see this deployment as a demonstration of Vodafone SuperNet in action,” she said.

Ms Yolanda said they were partnering communities and real estate developers at key locations across the country to deliver the new technology.

She encouraged developers and home owners to make provision of telecom service the third utility after water and electricity and patronise Vodafone’s package.

Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, lauded the initiative stating that the Fibre to the Home (FTTH) product was one of the most advanced forms of technology for building the next generation of communication networks around the world.

He said it offered far greater reliability, lower operating costs, lower energy to run the network and perhaps, most important of all, a much greater bandwidth.

“I want to commend Vodafone Ghana for playing its part in making sure we achieve our purpose by providing reliable and affordable Internet to consumers for their homes, offices and on the go,” he said.

The use of fibre, he said, would also avoid the issue of cable theft which usually caused interruptions in communication.

Source : GNA