President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday restated his government’s intent at making the chieftaincy institution an integral part of both national and local governance.

“If we will succeed in our undertaking of bringing progress and prosperity, it requires that traditional rulers find an effective role of collaborating with the political rulers to address concerns of our people,” he said.

Addressing the Standing Committee of the National House of Chiefs who called on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said there were several areas of national and social concerns which needed the active participation of traditional rulers to address.

He said the chieftaincy institution was a unique body that should get involved in addressing the numerous societal challenges, adding that he would ensure that traditional leaders were actively involved in his administration.

Touching on the debate for the establishment of a second chamber made up of traditional leaders, the President said the Government was prepared to support the idea if it was effective and practicable.

President Akufo-Addo told the chiefs that his administration was committed to fighting the menace of illegal mining and would deal decisively with anyone involved in the act.

He said the Government had prepared a policy on how it intended to fight the menace and indicated that the policy would soon be presented to Parliament for consideration.

He said government would not tolerate the activity due to its devastating effect on the environment and called on traditional rulers to assist the Government to stamp out the menace.

“There is an obligation on all of us to bring this phenomenon under control,” he said, adding that all stakeholders must be involved in the fight.

President Akufo-Addo pledged government’s commitment to building a strong economy driven by the right policy intervention aimed at creating the enabling environment for private sector growth and entrepreneurship.

He said the Government would not compete with the private sector but rather create the enabling condition for the sector to grow and support the economy.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, commended President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to developing the country and improving the living conditions of citizens.

He again commended the President for declaring his assets in accordance with the law and urged all his ministers to do same thereby stamping out corruption which had eaten into the fiber of the society.

“Many of your pronouncements and actions since your assumption of office are very reassuring, and we would like to commend and assure you of our support.

“Your promise to be President for all Ghanaians and to create opportunities for all is consistent with the requirements of the Constitution.

“We are happy about the boldness of your vision and the initiatives you have taken so far. We are excited about your one-district-one factory programme; we see in it serious commitment to bring jobs to the people,” Togbe Afede XIV said.

He said: “The task at hand cannot be accomplished by you alone. We have to tap on entrepreneurship and ingenuity of Ghanaians,” and called on Ghanaians to support the President to succeed because his success was the success of the entire country.

He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to help address the numerous chieftaincy challenges and make the chieftaincy institution an integral part of his governance and development process.

Source : GNA