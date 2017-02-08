Mr Martin Alamisi Amidu, a former Attorney General on Wednesday withdrew his case in which he was seeking to cross examine Mr Alfred Woyome, over the delay in the repayment of the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt.

Appearing at the Supreme Court, Mr Amidu who represented himself explained that the withdrawal of the suit was to the fact that the new Attorney General, Ms Gloria Akuffo had expressed interest to retrieve the money from Woyome.

According to Mr Amidu he brought the suit when he thought that previous government and the AG at that time had no intention to retrieve Woyome’s money.

“Continuing the matter was needless as the new AG had expressed interest to retrieve the money. I would therefore want the application withdrawn,” Mr Amidu told the court presided over by Mr Justice Anin Yeboah, the sole judge.

Mrs Dorothy Afriyie Ansah, Chief State Attorney who represented the A-G said she had no objection to the withdrawal of the application.

Mr Ken Anku who represented Mr Woyome, said he only heard the new A-G say that “she would review the case of Woyome and know what to do next”.

The sole Judge therefore struck out the case as withdrawn.

Mr Amidu went to the Supreme Court seeking the orders of the court to cross-examine Alfred Woyome, on the repayment of the money, after the Attorney General’s office, led by Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong a former A-G to discontinue a similar application.

The Supreme Court presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah granted Mr Amidu’s application to cross-examine Woyome.

However Mr Woyome on November 16, the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah who sat as a sole Judge gave the former Attorney General the opportunity to cross examine Woyome in its ruling on November 24, 2016.

A private legal practitioner, Mr K Ametepe challenged the locus of the sole judge who ruled on the matter.

Mr Woyome was paid GH¢51.2 million after claiming he helped Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations Cup.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr Woyome to pay back the money, after Mr Martin Amidu challenged the legality of the payments.

Mr Woyome on November 23, 2016 filed motion on notice reversing the ruling of the Supreme Court granting Mr Amidu, the former Attorney General the green light to cross examine him.

The Supreme Court granted the former Attorney General the go ahead to examine the businessman over the GH¢51.2 million paid to him as judgement debt.

Mr Amidu wanted to know how Mr Woyome spent the money paid to him in 2010.

This, he said, was crucial in ensuring a speedy retrieval of the money, which he said was paid to him for no work done.

Source : GNA