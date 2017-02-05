The Cancer Society of Ghana has called for the increased awareness education on the leading cancer risk factors, Tobacco, alcohol, environmental, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and cancer causing infections as they commemorate the world cancer day.

A Media release issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Prof.E.K Wiredu, Chairman of Trustees, Cancer Society of Ghana said, The Charter was aimed at the promotion of the research for curing as well as preventing the cancer disease and upgrading of the provided services to cancer patients.

According to him, in Ghana the leading causes of the deaths in women were those of the Cervix, breast, Liver, stomach, and colorectum, while the causes of cancer deaths in men were cancers of the liver, prostate, stomach, lung and non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (National Cancer Control).

He stated that, ‘we can together create healthy schools, workplaces, cities, promote education for many signs and symptoms of cancers and advocate policies to support healthy life styles choices’.

Mr Tally A Aseidu, communications coordinator, Cancer Society of Ghana said, the project could rise to 21.7 million cases per year by 2030 and 8.2 million cancer deaths every year.

“Globally, the top five most frequent cancers are cancers of the lung, breast, coloretum, prostate and stomach and this has been a challenge for many who have been unable to vaccinate against hepatitis B infection after testing”,he added.

Mr Aseidu stated that, as an individual, there were choices one could also make towards reducing the cancer burden-quit, smoking, reduction of alcohol consumption, exercise regularly, adopt a healthy diet and improve the awareness about cancers.

He said there was the need to work to improve access to quality, affordable surgery, radiotherapy, essential medicines for persons affected by cancer and for vaccines for cancer-causing infections.

He concluded that, The Cancer Society of Ghana would continue to work together with other advocates to keep up the fight against cancer in the country.