Former President John Agyekum Kufuor arrived in Singapore on Wednesday for the naming of the Floating Production and Storage Vessel (FPSO) to operate in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) oilfields in the Western Region.

The FPSO is the first and largest vessel in Ghana to convert crude oil and gas into finished products on the same platform.

Also in Singapore to help in the naming of the FPSO is the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, a statement signed by Mr Frank Agyekum, Spokesperson of former President Kufuor, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

It said the vessel, built by Singapore’s Keppel Offshore and Marine Company Ltd, would process 58,000 barrels of oil and 98 million standard cubic feet of gas a day from the OCTP fields comprising Sankofa East – Cenomanian Oil and Campanian Oil, Sankofa Main Gas, Sankofa East Gas, and GyeNyame Gas.

The vessel is owned by ENI Oil Ghana Limited, Vitol Upstream Ghana Limited and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

It is expected to sail into Ghanaian waters by April 2017 to start work.

Former President Kufuor would be away for 10 days.

Source : GNA