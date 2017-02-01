The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has begun a workshop to develop new radio, television and print materials for its refreshed “GoodLife, Live it Well” campaign.

The 10-day workshop, opened in Tamale, will see participants produce media materials tailored to pregnant couples and caregivers of children under five, using social and behaviour change communication theory.

Media materials will cover family planning, maternal, child and newborn health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene.

Participants were drawn from USAID and its partners including GHS, United Nations Children’s Fund, health promotion officers, public health nurses, nutrition officers, and malaria workers from Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The refreshed “GoodLife, Live it Well” campaign, which is supported by USAID, aims at promoting good health and positive lifestyles amongst citizens.

Dr Jacob Mahama, Northern Regional Director of GHS, who opened the workshop, charged health promotion officers at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to intensify their efforts to educate the public to adopt healthy lifestyles.

Dr Mahama said preventive healthcare was the surest way to reducing healthcare budget to ensure improved income for families and urged MMDAs to share best practices to promote good life.

Ms Nora Maresh, Family Health Team Leader at the Health, Population, and Nutrition Office of USAID assured that the United States government would continue to demonstrate leadership and a shared responsibility in reducing maternal and child mortality in the country.

Mrs Joan Schubert, Chief of Party of USAID’s Communicate for Health project expressed the hope that the messages to be developed would be simple for all to understand for increased awareness.

Source : GNA