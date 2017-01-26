President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Commissioner of Police David Asante-Appeatu as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

Mr Asante-Appeatu, who until his appointment was the Director-General of Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service, would act in that capacity pending the reconstitution of the Council of State before his confirmation as substantive Inspector-General.

President Akufo-Addo, who made the announcement at the Flagstaff House, in Accra, said he had to make the appointment to fill the vacuum created by the exit of Mr John Kudalor, who had earlier paid a call on him to inform him of the end of his term of office and to bid him farewell.

He said that office was a sensitive one that should not be vacant at any given time and that in pursuance of the dictates of the Constitution he had appointed Mr Asante-Appeatu to act in that capacity.

President Akufo-Addo said he had every confidence in the ability of Mr Asante-Appeatu to deliver a professional police service that would be accountable to the State and the people Ghana.

He said the resolve of his administration was to ensure that country had a Police Service that was professional and owed its allegiance to the people of Ghana rather than to a political administration.

“My Administration would do everything to ensure the Police Service is professional…,will carry out its duties in enforcing the laws of our country and to make sure the laws are upheld in a dispassionate, impartial and professional manner,” the President said.

The President wished Mr Asante-Appeatu well in his new capacity.

The President thanked earlier thanked Mr Kudalor for the cooperation and support he received after the President took over the reins of governance.

The President also thanked him for his meritorious service, especially during the recent elections, which he said was peaceful, and wished him well, saying that the country would draw on his vast experience in the near future.

Mr Kudalor was appointed by former President John Dramani Mahama in 2015.

Profile of acting IGP

COP Apeatu served as the Director of the Specialised Crime and Analysis (SCA) Unit at the INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon France.

He holds a Masters’ Degree in Chemistry from the Kharkov State University in Russia and is a trained Forensic Scientist in various disciplines, such as Document Examination, Firearms and Ballistics, and Controlled Drug Analysis.

He is a Government of Ghana gazette Firearms Examiner and also a gazetted Controlled Drug Analyst.

Mr Asante-Apeatu has performed various assignments in Ghana, as well as outside Ghana.

Internationally, he had worked at the Sarajevo Police Academy as an instructor in Human Dignity, Police Ethics and Criminal Investigations under the auspices of the United Nations Task Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1997 to 1998.

He was the team leader in Homicide Investigation under the request of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNAMIL).

He was the team leader in investigations into the mass murder of more than 50 people, mostly West African nationals, in The Gambia.

In Ghana, he was the Lead Investigator in the serial killing of more than 30 women that led to the arrest of a culprit who was prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to death.

Under the supervision of Mr Asante-Apeatu, and based on intelligence, the CID successfully conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of 588 kilogrammes of cocaine with the street value of about $38 million.

Source: GNA