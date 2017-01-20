Six hundred and nine (609) girls aged between 10 and 19 years reported pregnant at various health facilities in the Tema Metropolis between January and October, 2016.

Out of the total, 21 tested HIV positive when they underwent the compulsory mother-to-child prevention test.

Dr John Yabani, Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency on Monday on the sidelines of the Student Representative Council (SRC) week celebration of Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School (OLAMS).

Dr Yabani indicated that there was a decrease in the number as compared to the 641 recorded in 2015, adding however that the figure could be more as those who did not attend antenatal were not captured by the Directorate.

Two-hundred and sixty-three, 264 and 83 from the teenage pregnancies were recorded in Tema Central, Tema East and Tema West sub-metros respectively.

He stated that 577 out of the number delivered successfully at health facilities in the Metropolis.

The Directorate, he said, also recorded a total of 63 unsafe abortions among girls aged between 10 and 19 during the period.

According to him, the 63 represented those who attempted aborting their pregnancies which resulted in complications and subsequently reported to the hospital adding that an unknown number of them succeeded in aborting their babies at the blindside of health officials.

He said the four adolescent corners operating at the Tema General Hospital, Tema Polyclinic, Manhean Clinic, and TMA clinic were able to put 1,183 adolescents on family planning.

Dr Yabani indicated that his outfit was considering opening more corners in public and private health facilities, in addition to community visits to bring responsible sexual health education to adolescents as the figures were worrying.

He stated that adolescents must be encouraged to delay the onset of engaging in sexual activities and instead focus on their vision for the future.

Those who could not delay the onset, he noted, must be given the option to practice safe sex to prevent unwanted pregnancy and contraction of sexually transmitted diseases.

He encouraged the youth to join any of the 19 adolescent clubs in second cycle schools in Tema to learn all they need to know about their reproductive system and how to manage and respond to peer pressure and other negative cues from society.

Source : GNA