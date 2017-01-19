The Ghana government has sent 205 soldiers to join the ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia (ECOMIG) to remove Yahya Jammeh from power and install elected President Adama Barrow.

A press release from the Office of the President says the Head of State

and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Akufo-Addo has approved and authorized the deployment of a combat team of 205 troops, backed by the appropriate logistical equipment to the Islamic Republic of The Gambia as part of the ECOMIG.

The release indicates that ECOWAS decided to deploy the troops because Jammeh refused to accept the verdict of the Gambian people in the December 1, 2016 elections.The troops, it says will be in The Gambia to create an enabling environment for the effective enforcement of the rule of law in accordance with the Constitution of The Gambia.

Other countries contributing troops include Nigeria, Senegal and Mali.

ECOWAS has given Jammeh by midnight January 18, 2017 to step down or face military action to remove him and install President-elect, Adama Barrow Thursday January 19, 2017.

Meanwhile, more than 25,000 Gambians have reportedly fled the country to neighbouring Senegal.

Source: Ghana Business News

Published with permission