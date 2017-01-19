Four persons have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court accused of robbing three persons of GH¢ 30,000.00 and assorted mobile phones at Appolonia.

They are: Adams Alhassan, aka Dogo America, a 36 year old businessman, Halidu Yussif a 27 year old bicycle repairer, Abubakari Safiu, a 33 year old mechanic, and Dennis Sodzi, a 36 year old mason.

The accused persons who are being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, three counts of robbery have pleaded not guilty.

The court admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢ 80,000.00 with four sureties each one to be justified. They are expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin- Doku on February 7.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Adjei said the complainants are Felix Tetteh Dortey, Bernard Annang and Sophia Debrah all employees of ETODAD Limited, a gravel and sand winning company. The three complainants all reside at Ashiaman.

DSP Adjei said Alhassan and SAfisu resides at New York, Zenu near Ashiaman, whilst Yusif resides at Ashiaman Labanon and Sodzi resides at Kubekrom, near Appolonia.

On March 22, 2016, whiles the complainants were at the company’s sites, the four accused persons who were on motor bikes attacked them with cutlasses amidst firing of gun shots.

Prosecution said the accused persons managed to rob the complainants: Sophia of GH¢ 30,000.00 and her two mobiles. The accused persons also took away Dortey’s two mobile phones and Annang’s mobile phone.

On November 29, last year, Alhassan whom the police described as the leader of the gang was arrested in another case while his accomplices were picked up on January 10 this year.

The accused persons have however refused to give statements to the Police saying they were waiting for their lawyers.

Source : GNA