King Mohammed VI, of the Kingdom of Morocco is to begin an official visit to Ghana from Wednesday, January 18.

A statement issued in Accra on Tuesday by the Office of the President Mr Eugene Arhin, Acting Communications Director said the visit was aimed at deepening cordial relations between Ghana and Morocco.

The visit would also present the opportunity to define new areas of co-operation that would serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

The statement said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would on Friday, January 20, talks with King Mohammed VI, before hosting him to an official lunch at the Presidency.

King Mohammed will thereafter depart for Morocco.

Source : GNA