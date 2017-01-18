The Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has said that the Constitution of The Gambia must be respected amid President Jammeh’s appeal to the sub-regional body.

President Jammeh of The Gambia telephoned the ECOWAS Chairperson on Sunday, January 15, 2017, to make an appeal to ECOWAS Authority to make judges available as a means of addressing the crisis.

According to a release issued by Liberia’s Executive Mansion, the ECOWAS Chairperson in a statement said: “This was nothing new as he had said the same thing in meetings with the mediating Team twice in Banjul”.

She said unfortunately, being the person that he is, Jammeh recorded and televised their conversation without advising her of his intent to do so.

The statement said President Sirleaf noted: “Let me make it clear that there is no change in ECOWAS position. The Constitution of The Gambia must be respected.”

Source : GNA