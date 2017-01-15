Ghana has, since 1992, held seven consecutive free and fair democratic elections in a peacefully atmosphere.

Under the Fourth Republic, the country has had three smooth and peaceful transition of power from one democratically elected political party to another and six from one government to another.

Unlike some African countries, which are engulfed by either pre or post electoral conflicts, Ghana has eminently and illustriously distinguished herself, showing an outstanding and a remarkable level of democratic adherence.

Ghana has carved for herself the title of being the beacon of African democracy.

“With this political development, Ghana, to many observers in the international community, seemed to have left the ranks of African countries saddened by military coups and repressive dictatorships.

“Through this democratic process, Ghana ascended to the group of civilised, responsible and representative governments, or more aptly, a workable democratic experiment in Africa.’’ (wordpress.com/2001/01/07).

After the result of the December 2000 elections, which gave John Agyekum Kufuor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) victory over Rawlings’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a run-off election, prompted the BBC “Talking Point” programme of December 9, 2000 to ask the questions: “Has Ghana reached political maturity and if so, has the election set a good example for the rest of Africa’’. (wordpress.com/2001/01/07).

This has sparked off both domestic and international electoral observes to show much concern in Ghana’s elections in every election year.

But the point well noting is whether Ghana`s democracy can be studied and understood very well in just two or three months to elections by any international electoral observer?

Very difficult it may be.

So many factors accounts for Ghana`s beautiful democratic credentials.

Ghanaian political leaders promoting democracy

It is an indisputable fact that the political leaders of the country craves for peaceful, free fair and transparent elections in every election year.

This fact manifest itself from the speeches they present to the people before, during and after elections, no matter whether they are on the winning or the losing side.

Both the former President John Dramani Mahama and the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo displayed statesmanship when the 2016 elections were declared by the Electoral Commission.

Ex President Mahama called to acknowledge the victory of Nana Akufo-Addo, who graciously thanked Mr Mahama for the gesture.

Other competitors in the election-Mr Ivor Greenstreet, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Dr Edward Mahama, and Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah, an independent candidate also called to congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ghanaians contribution to democracy

The question that may be lingering in the memory of the individual would be as to whether the peaceful democracy that we are relishing as a nation today is the sole hard fought of our political leaders.

Indeed, it is extensively known to many about the hospitality of Ghanaians globally. Apart from this, Ghanaians are also naturally peace loving people, despite their cultural, ethnic and religious differences, they are able to co-exist peacefully among themselves.

When taking a walk or drive on the street of the big cities in the country during campaign periods and prior to elections, when the politicians are all running in every direction trying to win the votes of the people with their campaign messages wrapped in beautifully designed and crafted manifestoes, one could see billboards, with the inscription of peaceful messages about the elections.

Also, every gathering would end with a well-wishing and prayers for peaceful elections in the country and all religious and traditional leaders would be preaching for peace before, during and after the elections.

On the Facebook page of the body builders associations dubbed: “Flex for peace,” on the 8th of November precisely a month to the elections, wrote:

“Election!!! Election!!! Election!!!

“It widely known in Ghana that bodybuilders are affiliated to political parties someway somehow to cause riots, rig elections and disturb national peace.

“For the hunger of harmony and cohesion, the bodybuilding association has come together to eradicate this stereotype in Ghana.

“We are humbly calling on all bodybuilders and Ghana at large to help us embark on this peace campaign.

“Remember we have only one Ghana, and it will take your effort and mine to make here a peaceful place to stay.”

These are all indications of how the individual Ghanaian yearns for peace and development in a democratic society.

The journey for the quest of seeking a peaceful elections to contributing towards the promotion of the democracy of Ghana starts immediately after the swearing in of an incoming democratically elected president.

The democracy of this great nation is by far the hard fought of every single Ghanaian and such must be to preserve this beautiful name the people of Ghana has help to build.

Long live the democracy of Ghana and

God bless our home land Ghana.

By Mohammed Abdul Rashid

Source: GNA