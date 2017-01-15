An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the counsel for Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder of God’s Way International Church, who is allegedly involved in an assault case, to furnish it with his client’s medical report.

The order came after Mr. Ralph Poku Edusei, Defence Counsel, informed the Court that Bishop Obinim had been taken ill early this morning. However he was unable to file the medical reports of his client in court.

The Court, presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, had earlier indicated that it was going to commence hearing today.

The Defence Counsel said the two victims in matter had gone to the Police Station to give additional information.

However, prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), George Amegah, said he would confer with the investigator to ascertain whether or not the victims had given any additional information.

DSP Amegah said upon that outcome, the Police would amend the facts accordingly

DSP Amegah said the Police would also find out if Bishop Obinim had been at the Police Hospital and he had been attended to.

The prosecution, therefore, prayed for time to investigate the Defence Counsel’s statement.

The Defence Counsel, however stated that whether or not Bishop Obinim had been to the hospital should not be the business of the Prosecution whose duty should not go beyond prosecution.

Mr. Edusie said it was only the Court that had the mandate to do that, pointing out that if the Court was in doubt of the information he had given, it would conduct its own investigations.

The matter was adjourned to January 26.

Bishop Obinim has been dragged before the Court for allegedly assaulting two adopted children in the presence of his congregation.

The female victim aged 14 years and male victim aged 16 years are adopted children of Obinim and they live with him at his residence in Accra.

Two other pastors – Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham – have also been charged with the abetment of crime.

Baah and Abraham are in charge of the Accra Branch of the Church.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and they have been granted bail in the sum of GH?10,000.00, with one surety each.

The Prosecution narrated that the complainant, Irene Aborchie Nyahe, was a legal practitioner residing at Community 17, Lashibi.

It said on August 17, last year, at about 1700 hours, the Accra Branch of the Church held a service, at which Bishop Obinim claimed he had a revelation from God that the two victims were engaged in pre-marital sex and the 14-year old girl was pregnant.

The prosecution said Obinim revealed that the victim was in the process of aborting the pregnancy, therefore, the Holy Spirit had directed him to chastise them in the presence of the congregation.

In the full glare of the church, Obinim allegedly removed his belt and assaulted them.

In the process, his two pastors, Baah and Abraham, prevented the female victim from running away from the said punishment.

The prosecution said the victim could not bear the pain, hence she sought refuge with Mrs. Florence Obinim, but her husband asked her to stay away.

He said the assault only stopped after Obinim became content with the alleged punishment.

Source : GNA