President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appealed to Ghanaians living in and out of the country to rally behind his administration, as he seeks to return the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

Addressing a gathering of Ghanaians resident in Bamako, Mali, on Friday after his arrival in that country for the Africa-France Summit, President Akufo-Addo was confident that his government could transform the fortunes of the country, and give citizens a dignified living.

“What we need to understand and believe is that we can also make it in Ghana, and improve the standards of living of our people. We can do it,” President Akufo-Addo reiterated, adding that the wishes and aspirations of Ghanaians can be met during his time.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians in Mali, and those living in other parts of the world, to “start considering and planning your return home, so you can also contribute your quota in helping move our country forward. Ghana needs your strength and intellect.”

On the outcome of the December 7, 2016 elections, President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana’s standing in the league of democratic nations had soared greatly, largely as a result of the peaceful outcome of the polls.

“Our elections were conducted without any turmoil. The Ghanaian people exercised their democratic franchise peacefully. The then sitting President, John Mahama, also conducted himself very well by accepting the verdict of the elections. Ghana is at peace, and I am confident that very soon there will be a lot of more positive news on the economic and developmental front for all of us,” he added.

Source : GNA