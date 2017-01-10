Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa, a Hiplife Artiste’s Attorney has indicated that he will file a submission of no case for his client who is being accused for displaying his penis on stage.

According to the Attorney, Mr. Jerry Avernogbor, the prosecution for the past one year had not been able to present a any substantial prosecution witness to collaborate their case against his client.

Mr Avernogbor made his intention known when Ms Jessica Opare Saforo, Programmes Manager of Citi FM, an Accra based radio station who was the Master of Ceremony for the Concert testified before the court.

Ms Saforo in her evidence told the court that she did not see Wisa remove his penis on stage.

According to her, after introducing Wisa to the audience she went back stage hence did not see Wisa remove his penis.

Answering questions under cross examination, Ms Saforo, maintained that she did not see Wisa displaying his penis.

Meanwhile prosecution says it would bring another witness who was out of the jurisdiction when given last opportunity to do so to testify in the case.

Inspector Judith Asante prayed for a long adjournment as the next witness was outside the jurisdiction and would be back by that time.

The court adjourned the matter to February 8.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, at the last sitting gave the Prosecution the last opportunity to produce their witness, otherwise the Court would be compelled to close the case.

Wisa, of the Ekikimi fame, is being held for allegedly exposing his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015.

He has, however, denied a charge of gross indecent exposure and is on a GH?8,000.00 bail with one surety.

Prosecution said on December 25, 2015, the Accra Regional Police was alerted over a nude video posted on the internet from an unknown source, in which Wisa intentionally exposed his penis, while performing live on stage.

According to the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Judith B. Asante said the Police contacted the managers of Ashe to produce him at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.

The prosecution said investigations into the matter disclosed that on December 24, Airtel Communications Company and Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, organised an event dubbed: “December to Remember,” which included the accused as a guest artiste.

In the course of the show, the accused, while dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, suddenly removed his penis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.

Source : GNA