A 71-year old man at Nkawkaw, Yaw Mireku, has been butchered to death by his own nephew, said to be mentally-challenged.

The deceased, reportedly had gone to take his mentally sick relative to the hospital for treatment, when he suddenly attacked him with a cutlass, inflicting deep wounds all over his body.

He was pronounced dead, when rushed to Holy Family Hospital.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Antwi, the Nkawkaw District Crime Officer, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said an angry mob set upon the attacker, identified only as Adofo – beat him until he dropped dead.

He said the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Holy Family mortuary for autopsy.

Source : GNA