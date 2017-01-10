The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has registered its displeasure over the use of force by the Ivorian military against the government and civilians, in the advancement of their demands.

The Commission said it was dismayed by the news on the mutiny by ex-combatants in the barracks in a number of cities of Côte d’Ivoire, notably in Bouaké, Daloa and Korhogo on Friday, January 6.

“The ECOWAS Commission stands strongly with the government and people of the Cote d’Ivoire in this moment of national apprehension and calls on the Armed Forces to maintain law and order, while channelling their grievances through appropriate official channels,” a statement issued by the Commission in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said.

“The ECOWAS Commission strenuously urges the mutineers to conduct themselves in a civil manner and engage in dialogue in order to preserve the achievements made in post-conflict reconstruction and the climate of peace in the country.”

The mutineers seized weapons from two police stations in the country’s second city, Bouake, and took up positions at its entry points, while gunfire was also reportedly heard in Daloa town.

Source: GNA