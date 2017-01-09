Some traders in the Kasoa Market urged the new government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deliver on its campaign promises to propel socio-economic growth of the country.

According to them if the NPP Government actually implemented its free education policy, most of them who dropped out of school at the tender ages because of poverty would go back to school to add value to themselves.

Memuna Amina, a-35 year old trader, told the Ghana News Agency that she dropped out of school at age 11 because her parents could not afford her school fees.

She said though she is now a mother of two, nothing would prevent her from enrolling herself back to school should President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo make education free as he promised during his campaign tours.

“Free education means my two children and myself will have access to education without any cost, so that the little I will get from my trading activities will carter for our food and shelter.

“My prayer is that God will grant our new President the wisdom and strength to carry out this policy and many others that he promised us so that Ghanaians will have the confidence in him to give him a second term of office after the four-year term,” Amina who was filled with joy told the GNA.

Nana Kwesi Nketia, a shoe-shine boy, said he has since discarded the idea of continuing his job because the new administration promised the youth of Ghana more jobs and “he is hopeful to get a better job from the many that President Nana Akuffo Addo will create”.

“I am only waiting for the inauguration ceremony then I’II goes back to Kumasi to wait for my dream of becoming an Office Clerk to come to pass,” he added.

Mr Adu Poku, an importer, was also hopeful that taxes, especially the import and the Value Added Taxes would be reduced drastically as the NPP government promised. They would be able to grow their businesses as well as employ more hands.

He said the import tax in its current form was not helping them as they were left with no other choice than to transfer the cost to the final consumers.

Answering whether it was not too early to be demanding for the fulfillment of the campaign promises, Mr Poku said “it was not the public that came out with those promises and now that we bought into his campaign promises and given him the mandate, it is prudent that he immediately start fulfilling them.

“As to how the government is going to do it should not be our bother because I believed they weighed all promises and are sure of the solutions before coming to the electorates”.

President Nana Akufo Addo, during the 2016 campaign tour promised to implement free education policy and reduce taxes, among others, when Ghanaians give him the mandate to govern the country.

Source : GNA