President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first full day in office began on Monday, with the first gentleman inspecting full guards of honour at the forecourts of the Jubilee House.

At exactly 0900 hours, President Akufo-Addo rode in a motorcade into the Jubilee House, spotting a white smock over black pants, mounted the podium and took the national salute rendered by the Ghana Armed Forces Central Band.

President Akufo-Addo, 72, was sworn into office on January 7, pledging to fulfil the mandate given him by Ghanaians and to work to make Ghana great again.

Watched by the Presidential household, the service chiefs and the media, President Akufo-Addo took his official first walk into the Jubilee House, to begin work as the fifth Head of State. Ghana.

He later met key staff of the Presidency to chart the way forward.

