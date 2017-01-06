Total number of persons killed through reported road traffic crashes in the Upper West Region has reduced from 12 in 2015 to nine in 2016 representing a percentage reduction of 33.3 per cent.

However, total number of persons injured increased from 54 in 2015 to 82 in 2016 representing a percentage increase of 51.9 per cent.

Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Samad, Upper West Regional Manager of the National Road Safety (NRSC) disclosed this during a media briefing in Wa on Thursday.

He said the number of cases reported decreased from 43 in 2015 to 40 in 2016 while total number of vehicles involved took a decrease from 70 to 64 respectively.

Total number of fatal cases also saw a reduction from 12 in 2015 to eight cases in 2016 respectively, he said.

Mr. Abdul-Samad hinted that total number of serious cases also recorded a decrease from 28 to 25 within the same period while total number of minor cases saw a marginal decrease from eight cases to seven cases.

He noted that from the statistics, the Region recorded a decrease in all categories except persons injured and attributed the success to the interventions that were implemented by the Commission and its collaborators to address some of the road safety challenges in the region.

On education and sensitization, the Upper West Regional Manager of the NRSC said a total of 30 radio programmes were aired across five radio stations in the Region.

He hinted that there were also intensive campaign activities including radio education, visit to the mosque and churches and engagement with transport operators during the yuletide to minimize the occurrence of road traffic crashes that often characterize the festive season.

Mr. Abdul-Samad said together with other stakeholders, the Commission would work assiduously to increase advocacy for best road safety practices in order to further reduce road traffic crashes in the region.

Source : GNA