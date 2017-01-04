A 35-year-old notorious armed robber has been arrested by the Prestea District Police Command.

The suspect, Isaac Vidzah who was recently shot in the abdomen at Broni Nkwanta, in the Prestea/ Huni Valley District, when he and six others attempted to rob workers of a small scale mining company.

Vidzah, who is married with three wives but has no permanent place of abode and hails from Dzodze, in the Ketu North district, claims he has killed 52 people in his previous operations.

The District Police Commander, Superintendent Timothy Dassah, who confirmed these to the Ghana News Agency, said on January 1, this year, at about 1:00 am, seven men dressed in camouflage military uniforms, armed with pump action guns and machetes attacked workers of a small scale mining company belonging to one Seidu Amadu at Broni Nkwanta.

He said the armed men took hostage of the workers and fired gun shots at the residence of two Chinese nationals, who are also staff of the mining firm.

He said the workers returned fire and in the process a bullet hit the suspect and he sustained severe wound in the abdomen.

According to the District Commander, the robbers shot, Daniel Kobina Galley, 35, a security officer of the mine and he was rushed to the Prestea Government Hospital for treatment.

Superintendent Dassah said whiles patrolling the mine, the police spotted the suspect 100 meters from the residence of the workers as he could not escaped, and was sent to the Prestea government hospital where he is currently on admission under tight security.

He said during interrogation Vidzah told the police that he carried out the robbery attack with six accomplices, but they managed to escape, leaving him behind.

He added that a talisman and set of military uniform were retrieved from the suspect when he was searched.

The District Commander said the suspect was assisting the police with investigations.

Source : GNA