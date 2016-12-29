The heavy human and vehicular traffic that characterised the Central Business District and its adjoining areas ahead of the Christmas festivities has reduced considerably after the Christmas holidays.

Contrary to the congestion which was mainly caused by people engaging in pre-Christmas activities such as shopping and trading, there was not much activity on Wednesday when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the area.

The GNA observed that it was now possible for one to move around in town without the kind of difficulty that characterised the pre-Christmas period.

A cross-section of traders said their sales from Christmas to date had been on the average.

A few, however, said they had made much profit due to good sales whilst others expressed frustration as their wares had not been patronised as expected.

Kofi Ntiri, a dealer in toys, tennis balls and children’s wear, said: “I have made very good sales during this season. There has been a little relaxation during the holidays and I think that is because the people from the ministries who make up most of my clients are on holidays”.

A shoe dealer, Ben Antwi, said: “I think I am fine with the level of patronage of my goods. I could quite say it has not been bad.”

Madam Adoley Quaye, a lady dealing in fire crackers, however, said she was worried because her wares had not been patronised to her satisfaction.

“It is only God that we are looking up to. I am praying hard that my sales would improve by the turn of the new-year.

Most of the traders, however, said they did not see any difference between sales made this year compared to that of last year.

