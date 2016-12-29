Mr Moses Dennis Ackah Awuah, the Nutrition Officer at the Half Assini Government Hospital in the Western Region, has denied reports that the facility had recorded 119 HIV/AIDS cases in 2016.

He said, instead, the 119 patients were those who were on the Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) from the facility and other facilities in the Jomoro District and not fresh cases as reported.

Mr Awuah, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, said the year had not ended and it would have been difficult to attribute the figure to 2016.

Last week the GNA published a story stating that 119 cases were recorded at the Half Assini Government Hospital in the Jomoro District thereby creating the impression that the facility was plagued with the disease.

“I must clarify here that with the 119 people put on the ART this year, some tested positive here while others came on transfer from other facilities in the district,” Mr Awuah said.

He said 36 out of the number who were women had given birth and the babies would be tested after five months to determine their status.

He said 78 people were put on ART in 2015 while 158 were on the ART in 2014 throughout the whole district.

Source : GNA