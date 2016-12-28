Rocky Dawuni, a dance-hall artist on Saturday, emerged as the artist of the year after winning the Kwame Nkrumah Awards and other two at the Bass Awards 2016 held at the National Theatre in Accra.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, Rocky Dawuni who is a grammy nominated Los Angeles based Ghanaian singer and songwriter said the road was full of challenges but in most he had been able to create opportunities for himself since there were not strong institutions.

The artist who also won the Album of the year with his “Branches of the Same Tree” and Reggae Artist of the year said it was a great honour for him and that he dedicated the awards to all who inspired him to reach that height.

Rocky Dawuni performs his signature ‘Afro Roots’ sound which is a mixture of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and soul music.

The awards night which was attended by close a thousand of dancehall artists and fans saw some up and coming as well as established artists.

Stonebwoy claimed two categories in the categories of “Dancehall Song of the year” and “Dancehall Artist of the year” while Stonebwoy featuring R2Bees won the “Best Dancehall collaboration of the year” with the music “Shikena”.

This year’s Bass Awards was the fourth edition during its inception in 2013 with the aim of celebrating reggae and dancehall music in Ghana.

Below is the full list of the Award winners

Kwame Nkrumah Award – Rocky Dawuni

D?scovery of the Year – Fancy Gadam

Dancehall Song of the Year – “Go Higher” by Stonebwoy

Female Vocalist of the year – MzVee

Producer of the year – Brainy Beatz (AVO Riddim)

Best Dancehall Video of the Year – Ebony

Reggae Video of the Year – “Don’t Cry” by Rudebwoy Ranking

Best Performer of the Year – Jupitar

Reggae Artiste of the Year – Rocky Dawuni

Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Best Int Act (Africa) – Cynthia Morgan

Album of the Year – “Branches of the Same Tree” by Rocky Dawuni

Alternative Reggae Song of the Year – “Searching” by Anette Danso (ft. Bujwu Stingo)

Best Reggae Collaboration – “Satanalia” by REDfyah (ft Jah Amber)

Best Dancehall Collaboration – “Shekeena” by Stonebwoy ft. R2Bees

Riddim of the Year – “iPhone Riddim” by Masta Garzy

Songwriter of the Year – Shatta Rako (State of Emergency)

Male Vocalist of the Year – Luther

Yaa Asantewa Award – Nana Brobbey (GMO)

Reggae Song of the Year – “Mama Afrika” by Ras Kuuku

Lifetime Achievement Award – Black Santino

Source : GNA