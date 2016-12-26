John Dramani Mahama on Sunday extended warm wishes to all Ghanaians saying on this Christmas Day, there is the need to reflect on the birth and life of Jesus Christ as “we count our numerous blessings over the year”.

The President in a statement signed by Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Communications and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said “God’s favour shall continue to abide with us during the Christmas festivities and in the coming years.”

The statement said: “The President prayed, that God will grant the nation an incident free and accident free festive period”.

Source : GNA