Four babies were delivered in three hospitals in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality on Christmas day.

The babies, who were in good health with their mothers, are made up of three females and a male.

At the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) hospital, Mrs Patricia Dama, a senior midwife on duty told the Ghana News Agency that one delivery was recorded.

She advised pregnant women to adhere to instructions from health officials to ensure safe delivery when their time is due.

Madam Elizabeth Quaicoe, a midwife at the Tarkwa Mine Hospital, said the only birth recorded at their facility went through Caesarean Section.

A midwife at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital, Miss Hilda Yalley, said out of the two births recorded at the facility one went through normal delivery while the other went through Caesarean Section.

As at 10:15 hrs when the GNA visited the Tarkwa Government Hospital one expectant mother was in labour and the Ami Memorial Hospital did not record any birth on Christmas Day.

Madam Leticia Adema, a staff of GMC, who delivered on Christmas Day expressed gratitude to God for giving her a baby on this memorable day.

Source : GNA